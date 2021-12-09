Polychain Monsters (PMON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.08 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $9.62 or 0.00019843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $32.82 million and $1.08 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00216945 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

