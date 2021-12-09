Porvair (LON:PRV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 673.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porvair has a 1 year low of GBX 422 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 740 ($9.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £323.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

