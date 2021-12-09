Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 65,600 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.32. 698,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POSH. Cowen lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.