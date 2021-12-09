Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $1,843,334.40 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Hans Tung sold 3,200 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $60,864.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $525,811.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 698,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,263. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

POSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

