PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $6,605.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.54 or 0.08647056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00322792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00954807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079694 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00397240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00279347 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,113,229 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.