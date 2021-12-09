Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.29.

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.11. 44,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,032. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$19.99 and a 1-year high of C$62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.23. The firm has a market cap of C$573.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.7399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

