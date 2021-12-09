Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFBC. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

