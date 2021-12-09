Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 94,006,597 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of £34.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.