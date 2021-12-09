Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.97 and last traded at $99.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.20.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

