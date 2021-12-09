Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $25.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $25.87 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $33.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $107.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,761 shares of company stock valued at $169,867. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

