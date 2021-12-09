Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the period.

IYC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

