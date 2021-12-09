Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,864 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $297.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.41 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

