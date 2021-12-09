Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ameren by 47.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

