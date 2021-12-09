Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

