Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,932 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.