Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,515 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,238,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

