Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $73.35 on Thursday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

