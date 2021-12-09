Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $107.96 and a 52 week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.