Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after buying an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,377,000 after buying an additional 189,875 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

