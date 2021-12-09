Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,519 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

