Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,029 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 136.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 438 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

