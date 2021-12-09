Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,610 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5,518.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 193,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

