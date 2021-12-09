Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $66.70.

