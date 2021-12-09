Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 120,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 129,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

