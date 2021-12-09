Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

