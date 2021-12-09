PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) 1-Day Volume Hits $261,911.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $261,911.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.90 or 0.99956495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.