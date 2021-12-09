Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.38

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 2148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRCT. Guggenheim began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $22,890,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

