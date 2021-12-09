Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.66

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.66 and last traded at $152.43, with a volume of 8329297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.75.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

The stock has a market cap of $368.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

