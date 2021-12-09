Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.00. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 148,318 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

