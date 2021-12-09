Project Inverse (XIV) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $552,048.06 and $233,620.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

