Project Pai Price Down 57.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $166,284.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00088864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,124,740 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,033,939 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

