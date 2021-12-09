ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

BATS:CSM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.