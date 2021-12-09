ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $95.90 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

