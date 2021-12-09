ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 497,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,742,299 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

