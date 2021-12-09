Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 318 at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 318 ($4.22) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 365.60 ($4.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £927.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 175.09 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.52.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

