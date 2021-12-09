Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.52

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.52 ($4.02) and traded as high as GBX 364.80 ($4.84). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 360.40 ($4.78), with a volume of 1,267,874 shares trading hands.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.78) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £914.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

