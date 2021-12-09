PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.75.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.74 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

