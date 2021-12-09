Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.76

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and traded as low as $29.62. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 69,903 shares.

NILSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

