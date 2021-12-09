Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Puma Se (ETR:PUM)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €110.15 ($123.76) and last traded at €108.40 ($121.80). 255,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,298% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.00 ($119.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($142.70) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.78 ($128.97).

Get Puma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.