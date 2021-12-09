Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) dropped 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 577,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 750,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.73. The stock has a market cap of C$27.69 million and a P/E ratio of -11.11.

In related news, Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,991,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$618,732.72.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

