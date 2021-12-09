PutinCoin Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $230,608.19 and $632.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,053.34 or 0.99136533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032190 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.00819938 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.