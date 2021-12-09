Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.70.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$57.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.69. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$46.56 and a 1-year high of C$60.87. The company has a market cap of C$17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.83.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total transaction of C$687,688.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.97%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.