Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.42.

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$923.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.90 and a 1-year high of C$49.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

