Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 245.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,667 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Quad/Graphics by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

