Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 161,943 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,519,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,693,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XM opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

