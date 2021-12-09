Quanex Building Products (NX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $778.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

