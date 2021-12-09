Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $1.84 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Quant has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $79.85 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $152.43 or 0.00318912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $711.82 or 0.01489226 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

