Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1,278.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

