QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 7.7% on Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 263,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,222,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Specifically, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,551,972 shares of company stock valued at $38,499,833. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in QuantumScape by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

