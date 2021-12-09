Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.45% of Quest Diagnostics worth $81,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.23. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $160.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

